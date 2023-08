M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Five players who are x-factors for Michigan this year: Roman Wilson, Kalel Mullings, AJ Barner, Kenneth Grant & the #1 jersey at CB2. My reasoning is in the pod. Recruiting and feedback from the people that watch the V-Cast live.

Breakdown

Josh Wallace 00:00-:20

Open :21-2:52

Recruiting 2:53-11:16

X-Factors 11:17-42:50

Feedback 42:51-108:52