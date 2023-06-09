Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Football recruiting updates
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
M&BR's recruiting report Seth Berry previews the upcoming recruiting weekend for Michigan. Also, we debate UM's future schedules.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-3:00
- Seth Berry 3;01-34:27
- Michigan schedule 34:28-42:12
- Feedback on UM schedule 42:13-52:26
- More schedule talk 52:27-129:14
---
