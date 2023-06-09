News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Football recruiting updates

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

M&BR's recruiting report Seth Berry previews the upcoming recruiting weekend for Michigan. Also, we debate UM's future schedules.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-3:00

- Seth Berry 3;01-34:27

- Michigan schedule 34:28-42:12

- Feedback on UM schedule 42:13-52:26

- More schedule talk 52:27-129:14

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}