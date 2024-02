M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Sherrone Moore continues to work on staffing for the football program. We take a look at who is coming back and who may be coming in. Also, thoughts on the committee set up by the Big Ten/SEC and the outlook for U-M basketball.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:16

Staff 1:17-20:28

Feedback 20:29-27:56

NIL 27:57-45:26

Enjoying the natty still? 45:27-53:39

Big Ten/SEC 53:40-55:15

JJ #1 pick? 55:16-103:40

U-M basketball 103:41-1:11:33