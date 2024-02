M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli gives his first impressions on the presumptive Michigan football staff for 2024. Scar also gives his thoughts on the quarterback battle in spring for UM. Future stars of Michigan football are picked at the end of the show.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:48

U-M staff 2:49-15:52

QB race 15:53-27:12

Feedback 27:13-47:30

Future stars 47:31-59:43