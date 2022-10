M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open 1:14

- Donovan Edwards retweet 1:15-14:39

- UM's game plan vs MSU 14:40-22:28

- Harbaugh vs MSU 22:29-26:20

- Jadyn Davis 26:21-32:07

- Offensive MVP for Saturday 32:08-34:45

- Defensive MVP for Saturday 34:46-38:17

- Social media and Spartan friends 38:18-44:12