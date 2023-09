M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

As Michigan gets set for its first conference game this Saturday we discuss how UM will attack Rutgers on offense. Should U-M take a run-first approach against the Scarlet Knights? How worried are you about J.J. McCarthy and his ability to bounce back from Saturday night?

Breakdown

- 00:00-:60 Blake Corum

- Open 1:00-3:28Michigan/Rutgers 3:29-5:18

- JJ McCarthy 5:19-23:50

- Ground & Pound coming? 23:51-45:12