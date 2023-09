M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Today we discuss some items out there regarding Blake Corum's speed and Roman Wilson memorabilia. Also, complaining about some of the complainers while I also find a few things to complain about in CFB.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:32

UM/UNLV 3:33-9:00

What do people think about UM after week one 9:01-25:33

Wilson & Corum 25:34-29:55

Free Harbaugh stuff 29:56-40:55

Complaints 40:56-57:56