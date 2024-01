M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and the rest of the Michigan staff as to whether they will stay or go.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-:47

Last few days :48-4:46

UM NIL 4:47-14:27

Recruiting 14:28-22:14

Staff 22:15-34:46

Jim Harbaugh 34:47-48:45

Admin/Manuel 48:46-58:56