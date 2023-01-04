News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Harbaugh speculation continues

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Harbaugh 00:00-:10

- Open :11-4:30

- Harbaugh's latest quote 4:31-22:24

- Warde Manuel 22:25-24:20

- Media reports 24:21-32:00

- Feedback: RichRod & does this hurt recruiting 32:01-49:35

- Transfer Portal 49:36-51:13

- Hunter Dickinson 51:14-58:52

- More Harbaugh speculation 58:53-136:05

