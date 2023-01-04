Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Harbaugh speculation continues
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Harbaugh 00:00-:10
- Open :11-4:30
- Harbaugh's latest quote 4:31-22:24
- Warde Manuel 22:25-24:20
- Media reports 24:21-32:00
- Feedback: RichRod & does this hurt recruiting 32:01-49:35
- Transfer Portal 49:36-51:13
- Hunter Dickinson 51:14-58:52
- More Harbaugh speculation 58:53-136:05
---
