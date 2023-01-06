News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-06 14:53:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Harbaugh vs. NCAA

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Live!

Topics discussed include:

- Harbaugh statement 00:00-5:44

- NCAA investigation 5:45-17:30

- Feedback: Harbaugh mad, other teams violations, fight the allegations & recruiting ramifications 17:31-28:07

- Timing & NCAA being against UM 28:08-37:11

- Refs in Fiesta Bowl 37:12-49:51

- Michigan basketball 49:12-57:50

- Feedback on NCAA 57:51-1:10:39

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}