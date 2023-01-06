Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Harbaugh vs. NCAA
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Live!
Topics discussed include:
- Harbaugh statement 00:00-5:44
- NCAA investigation 5:45-17:30
- Feedback: Harbaugh mad, other teams violations, fight the allegations & recruiting ramifications 17:31-28:07
- Timing & NCAA being against UM 28:08-37:11
- Refs in Fiesta Bowl 37:12-49:51
- Michigan basketball 49:12-57:50
- Feedback on NCAA 57:51-1:10:39
---
