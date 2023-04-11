M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of God Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Today, I look back at JJ McCarthy's spring game performance. Four series with some ups and downs for the junior Michigan QB. A couple of things to look for from McCarthy this upcoming season. Also, hockey and wrestling bring home the hardware this season, will football follow suit?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:47

- JJ McCarthy film first series 2:48-20:10

- Campbell influence as QB coach 20:11-22:41

- Hunter Dickinson 22:42-23:19

- McCarthy video 23:20-39:38

- McCarthy TD to Thaw 39:39-44:01

- Feedback: McCarthy in '23 44:01-49:56

- Hockey, wrestling & football 49:57-100:09