M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Lots of focus on the Jadyn Davis commitment and a possible new NIL announcement for tomorrow, but what about today? A new basketball commit? Another Henschke FutureCast for another top-rated offensive lineman. You deserve credit if you brave the windy conditions and head to the Spring Game on Saturday. Is everything set with the Jadyn Davis commitment to Michigan for tomorrow? What about other QBs and how will the depth chart look in the years ahead if UM lands Davis tomorrow. Some particulars with the new long-awaited Michigan NIL have been coming out. Is this new NIL the monster and game-changer that it's being talked about as?

Breakdown

- Sherrone Moore 00:00-1:01

- Open menu 1:02-3:10

- Nimari Burnett 3:11-12:00

- Spring Game 12:01-17:06

- Jadyn Davis 17:07-27:02

- Offensive line recruits 27:03-32:44

- QB recruiting 32:45-44:05

- Hype train 3.0 44:06-49:52

- New NIL 49:53-103:10

- Odds & ends 103:11-113:22