{{ timeAgo('2022-11-18 13:24:43 -0600') }}

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Home football finale

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Josh Henschke
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open 00:00-3:00

- Michigan Illinois 3:01-10:42

- Michigan Ohio State 10:43-18:37

- Style of game tomorrow 18:38-19:28

- F1 racing 19:29-26:25

- Michigan outlook versus Illinois 26:26-29:10

- Juwan Howard 29:11-25:37

- Feedback Silent count in C-Bus, UM basketball shenanigans & OSU fans 25:38-46:51

- More end of the basketball game stuff 46:52-49:46

- Advantages and disadvantages of silent counts 49:47-55:11

- Next week 55:12-100:18

---

