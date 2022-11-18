Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Home football finale
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Open 00:00-3:00
- Michigan Illinois 3:01-10:42
- Michigan Ohio State 10:43-18:37
- Style of game tomorrow 18:38-19:28
- F1 racing 19:29-26:25
- Michigan outlook versus Illinois 26:26-29:10
- Juwan Howard 29:11-25:37
- Feedback Silent count in C-Bus, UM basketball shenanigans & OSU fans 25:38-46:51
- More end of the basketball game stuff 46:52-49:46
- Advantages and disadvantages of silent counts 49:47-55:11
- Next week 55:12-100:18
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram