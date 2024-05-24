Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Horns, Ducks and Bucks
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Three of the Michigan football teams opponents rank in the top four of teams that have the best odds to win it all this year. How will U-M fare against those teams? How does UM replace all of its key players and coaches that they lose and still have enough to compete for a title? Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and gives his thoughts on these questions plus the idea of of revenue sharing for the players.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:47
Jerry Diorio 1:48-26:55
NCAA lawsuit 26:56-34:48
U-M's top opponents 34:49-38:06
Replacing talent 38:07-39:55
Ewers, Gabriel & Howard 39:56-48:54
