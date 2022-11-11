Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How are you not looking ahead to OSU?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Afternoon Live!
Topics discussed include:
- JJ McCarthy 00:00-:10
- Thanks to all for Veterans Day :11-2:33
- How are you not looking ahead to OSU 2:34-7:03
- Three game season 7:04-16:13
- Feedback: On looking ahead & Nebraska 16:14-24:01
- UM vs EMU 24:02-34:19
- UM Nebraska prediction 34:20-38:55
- Tailgating at UM 38:56-42:40
- Harbaugh not looking ahead 42:41-44:49
- UM offense not that exciting 44:20-49:05
- Feedback: Old school phones, sitting in the front row & things to look for tomorrow 49:06-100:20