Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How good is U-M up front?

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football.

Former Michigan offensive lineman Jerry Diorio joins the show and goes in-depth on the UM line heading into spring football. Jerry also gets into NIL and what college football can do in the next few years for its players and other sports.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:00

Feedback on transfer portal and offensive line 5:01-10:27

U-M's depth chart o-line 10:28-17:22

Jeremiah on U-M's offensive line culture 17:23-33:01

Big Ten & SEC vs everybody 33:02-45:22

Sign stealing 45:23-53:46

