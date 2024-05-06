Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How will U-M stay near the top?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Late spring and summer now as the calendar turns and everyone looks to next year for Michigan. Will U-M be able to defend its national championship? How do things look for the Maize and Blue beyond 2024?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:14
Goals for '24 2:15-17:21
Feedback on goals 17:22-31:04
Doom & gloom 31:05-48:48:47
Feedback 48:49-107:33
---
