Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: How will U-M stay near the top?

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Late spring and summer now as the calendar turns and everyone looks to next year for Michigan. Will U-M be able to defend its national championship? How do things look for the Maize and Blue beyond 2024?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:14

Goals for '24 2:15-17:21

Feedback on goals 17:22-31:04

Doom & gloom 31:05-48:48:47

Feedback 48:49-107:33

