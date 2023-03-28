M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

It's Tuesday, but lots of anticipation for Friday with Jadyn Davis set to pick his college and also for big UM news regarding NIL. Oh ya, Saturday is the Spring Game and we pick a player that should be placed on the Michigan hype train. With Michigan hockey making the Frozen Four we discuss their interim head coach Brandon Naurato.

Breakdown

- Amorion Walker 00:00-:20

- Open :21-3:15

- Spring Game 3:16-8:04

- Amorion Walker 8:05-14:40

- Michigan & Heisman 14:41-22:52

- Spring Game forecast 22:53-24:11

- Jadyn Davis 24:12-48:42

- Jadyn Davis film 48:43-1:00:10

- Brandon Naurato 100:11-109:10