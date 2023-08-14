M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

#2 Michigan will open its season on Saturday, September 2nd versus East Carolina. Both the coaches and the media agree that U-M should be ranked behind only Georgia to start the season. Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines for all of Michigan's games now that his suspension is off the table. Is there all good news on that front? Thoughts on Donovan Edwards' comments on going down as one of the greatest running backs of all time? Also, I put a to-do list together for the non-conference season for U-M. Things I would like to see after the first three games of the season.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:49

No suspension this year for Harbaugh 1:50-13:29

Feedback on Harbaugh suspension 13:30-38:19

Donovan Edwards 38:20-42:50Feedback 42:51-50:59

Hype-train 51:00-58:28

Nonconference to-do list 58:29-105:29

Feedback & recruiting 105:30-1:13:38