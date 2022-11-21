News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Illinois film analysis

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- 00:00-:22

- Open :23-3:31

- Scar's ten keys to victory 3:32-22:48

- Michigan Illinois 22:49-28:52

- Scar's pick of the week 28:53-31:55

- First half film analysis 31:56-54:50

- Second half film analysis 54:51-1:15:11

- Quick hitters on OSU 1:15:12-120:17

