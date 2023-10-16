Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Indiana film review, MSU preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli looks back at Saturday's game verses Indiana and then ahead to the night game in East Lansing against Michigan State. Also, OSU vs MSU and Oregon vs Washington.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:14
- UM vs IU 2:15-3:44
- Michigan State 3:45-16:58
- PSU @ OSU 16:59-19:50
- Harbaugh contract 19:51-24:24
- Dan Lanning 24:25-29:48
- Film review 29:49-1:15:57
---
