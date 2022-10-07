Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Indiana on tap
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Mike Hart 00:00-:10
- Things you would like to see tomorrow :11-4:00
- Homecoming for Hoosiers 4:01-6:14
- Bullet points 6:15-9:24
- Top of mind for tomorrow 9:25-13:00
- UM's secondary & lb's 13:01-15:37
- Three things I'd like to see 15:38-21:29
- Poole vs Green 21:30-45:20
- Will UM open it up tomorrow 45:21-55:37
- Durant vs Green 55:38-58:20
- Does UM need more of a killer instinct 58:21-108:40