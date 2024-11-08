Published Nov 8, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Indiana preview
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan's game tomorrow at Indiana. Jerry and Dennis also talk about players opting out of the season at this point. Diorio also shows a few plays from last week's loss versus Oregon.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:24

Hoosiers 1:25-10:27

Recruiting 10:28-16:50

Opting out 16:51-34:18

Film review 34:19-54:56

