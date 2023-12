M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarelli provides film analysis following Michigan's win over Iowa in Indy. Scar also talks about the transfer portal, the FSU snub, and what Alabama will bring to the table on Jan.1st in the Rose Bowl.

Breakdown

Jim Harbaugh 00:00-30

Open :31-2:18

Portal 2:19-15:12

JJ McCarthy 15:13-19:36

FSU snub 19:37-27:36

Alabama 27:37-40:18

Film Big Ten Title game 40:19-1:24:00