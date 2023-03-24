M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Reaction to the big news that Jadyn Davis is putting out a top five and setting a date to commit. Jett Howard elects to head to the NBA. The Michigan hockey team looks to go on a long run in the Frozen Four starting tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:30

- Jadyn Davis 2:31-23:40

- Jett Howard 23:41-40:00

- Michigan hockey 40:01-45:30

- What a Davis commitment would mean 45:31-47:14

- Jerry Green RIP 47:15-51:05