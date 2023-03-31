News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jadyn Davis enters the fold

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Get 50% off a one-year subscription to M&BR for a limited time only! Use code UMNIL
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Trevor McCue joins the podcast today and we watch the Jadyn Davis commitment as it happens. Filling time as we waited for the announcement, we discuss the Michigan Spring Game and the big NIL news for Michigan.

Breakdown

- Jadyn Davis promo 00:00-:20

- Open :21-1:54

- Spring Game weather 1:55-4:27

- Michigan hype-train 4.0 4:28-13:46

- Feedback: UM depth & Aaron Scott 13:47-21:47

- Hail ! Impact NIL 21:48-25:20

- Jadyn Davis website 25:21-43:56

- Jadyn Davis on ESPN video 43:57-49:51

- Final thoughts 49:52-58:46

