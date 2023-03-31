Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jadyn Davis enters the fold
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Trevor McCue joins the podcast today and we watch the Jadyn Davis commitment as it happens. Filling time as we waited for the announcement, we discuss the Michigan Spring Game and the big NIL news for Michigan.
Breakdown
- Jadyn Davis promo 00:00-:20
- Open :21-1:54
- Spring Game weather 1:55-4:27
- Michigan hype-train 4.0 4:28-13:46
- Feedback: UM depth & Aaron Scott 13:47-21:47
- Hail ! Impact NIL 21:48-25:20
- Jadyn Davis website 25:21-43:56
- Jadyn Davis on ESPN video 43:57-49:51
- Final thoughts 49:52-58:46
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram