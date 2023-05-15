M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Over the weekend two high school QBs threw at a competition in Georgia. One of the QBs was Jadyn Davis and the other was an Ohio State commit Air Noland. How did the competition go and what does it mean? Also, Michigan picks up a basketball commit for '24 and may be closer to picking up a player out of the portal.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:46

- Michigan-Penn State 1:47-4:56

- Davis vs Noland 4:57-19:35

- Feedback: Davis vs Noland 19:36-34:40

- Durral Brooks 34:41-47:46

- Olivier Nkamhoua 47:47-52:41