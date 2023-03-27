M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan hockey makes it back-to-back appearances in the Frozen Four with a 2-1 OT win over Penn State last night. What another trip to the Frozen Four means right now to the Michigan hockey program. Friday, Jadyn Davis gave his final five schools and announced that he will be picking a school coming up this Friday at 1:30. How everyone is feeling about where Davis will go? Saturday is Michigan's Spring Game. My first thoughts on what it will be like Saturday down at Michigan Stadium.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:30

- Michigan hockey 1:31-8:13

- Jadyn Davis 8:14-23:25

- Feedback: SD State Final Four & six feet talk QB's 23:26-28:00

- Adam Gorney prediction 28:01-31:34

- Spring game 31:35-40:14

- Feedback questions 40:15-50:16