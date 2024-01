M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Jim Harbaugh is interviewing for NFL jobs. Does he want to come back to Michigan or not? Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli argues that Harbaugh wants to return to Michigan. If Harbaugh does leave for the NFL should Sherrone Moore be the automatic next head coach?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:13

Coaching landscape 3:14-9:39

Harbaugh 9:40-22:09

Feedback on Harbaugh, recruiting & transfer portal 22:10-29:48