Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh and portal talk

Josh Henschke
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open 00:00-6:13

- Harbaugh experience 6:14-33:33

- In-house coaching candidates if Harbaugh leaves 33:34-35:53

- Top three coaching candidates if Harbaugh leaves 35:54-37:57

- Michigan people being negative about Harbaugh 37:58-49:00

- Andrel Anthony in the portal 49:01-56:10

- Harbaugh feedback: 56:11-102:59

- Michigan basketball 103:00-106:28

- Harbaugh stuff 106:29-1:18:21

---

