Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh's advice to Blake Corum

Dennis Fithian
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Trevor McCue, Senior Editor of M&BR, joins the podcast today. We discuss the Shemy Schembechler story from all angles. What kind of chance does Michigan have with prized local QB Bryce Underwood? Blake Corum reveals the advice his head coach gave him after he hurt his knee last year and an update on the Michigan basketball front from the pros to the portal.

Breakdown

Blake Corum 00:00-:25

Open :26-1:44

Shemy 1:45-10:15

Bryce Underwwod 10:16-17:47

Harbaugh advice to Corum 17:48-24:40

Michigan basketball 24:41-34:46

Feedback: Recruiting, USC & UCLA, Shemy & a picture of Tevor tailgating 34:47-47:14

{{ article.author_name }}