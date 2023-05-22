Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh's advice to Blake Corum
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Trevor McCue, Senior Editor of M&BR, joins the podcast today. We discuss the Shemy Schembechler story from all angles. What kind of chance does Michigan have with prized local QB Bryce Underwood? Blake Corum reveals the advice his head coach gave him after he hurt his knee last year and an update on the Michigan basketball front from the pros to the portal.
Breakdown
Blake Corum 00:00-:25
Open :26-1:44
Shemy 1:45-10:15
Bryce Underwwod 10:16-17:47
Harbaugh advice to Corum 17:48-24:40
Michigan basketball 24:41-34:46
Feedback: Recruiting, USC & UCLA, Shemy & a picture of Tevor tailgating 34:47-47:14
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram