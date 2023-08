M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Jim Harbaugh had lots to say about revenue sharing for student athletes to open up his game week news conference. I discuss what the feasibility of revenue sharing and hit on the other important thoughts during the availabity today. Lots of feedback during the show.

Breakdown

Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:20

Open :21-8:00

Game week 8:01-18:38

Harbaugh wants revenue sharing 18:39-24:40

Feedback 24:41-103:09