Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh, Santa Ono and Warde Manuel
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Joel Klatt audio 00:00-:44
- Open :45-4:45
- Harbaugh coming back 4:46-13:22
- Muted 13:23-13:55
- Harbaugh leveraging the NFL 13:56-24:28
- Harbaugh approval rating 24:29-27:00
- Feedback: Happy coach is back, NFL, Warde Manuel status, & UM in 23 27:01-37:50
- Recruiting 37:51-49:14
- Feedback: Harbaugh salary, bonuses, Manuel, JJ & TCU 49:15-103:46
- Leverage & agent 103:47-1:18:46
---
