Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh, Santa Ono and Warde Manuel

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Joel Klatt audio 00:00-:44

- Open :45-4:45

- Harbaugh coming back 4:46-13:22

- Muted 13:23-13:55

- Harbaugh leveraging the NFL 13:56-24:28

- Harbaugh approval rating 24:29-27:00

- Feedback: Happy coach is back, NFL, Warde Manuel status, & UM in 23 27:01-37:50

- Recruiting 37:51-49:14

- Feedback: Harbaugh salary, bonuses, Manuel, JJ & TCU 49:15-103:46

- Leverage & agent 103:47-1:18:46

