Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh vs. NCAA

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Open 00:00-3:10

- Harbaugh & the NCAA 3:10-8:23

- Is it worth it 8:24-16:30

- Michigan vs everybody 16:31-32:54

- Negitive media with this 32:55-40:55

- QB recruiting 40:56-46:00

- Feedback: campus police, Broncos interview, TCU & N.Harbor 46:01-100:27

- Michigan Maryland basketball tonight 100:28-105:48

---

