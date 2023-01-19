Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh vs. NCAA
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Open 00:00-3:10
- Harbaugh & the NCAA 3:10-8:23
- Is it worth it 8:24-16:30
- Michigan vs everybody 16:31-32:54
- Negitive media with this 32:55-40:55
- QB recruiting 40:56-46:00
- Feedback: campus police, Broncos interview, TCU & N.Harbor 46:01-100:27
- Michigan Maryland basketball tonight 100:28-105:48
---
