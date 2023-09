M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverines Jim Scarcelli and Jerry Diorio discuss Michigan's game with UNLV tomorrow. The guys also hit on the Lions' victory last night and talked about some of the other games of interest this weekend in college football.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:59

Lions win 3:00-9:42

UM/UNLV 9:43-23:07

Bryce Underwood 23:08-29:48

Other games 29:49-33:29

Feedback 33:30-1:10:37