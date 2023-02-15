News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-15 14:15:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Scarcelli on football's offseason

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins today's pod/V-cast. A general thought or two on what has cost Michigan basketball the most this year to be in the position that they are. Also, what did we make of the Jett T-shirt & Dickinson ski mask situations last night? Scar recommended taking a bunch of Jalen Hurts prop bets in the Super Bowl and he reminds everyone of the advice. What will the U-M staff take away from watching the Super Bowl? Scar also gives his opinion on the possibility of Schemy Schembechler helping the Michigan football team, high school/college football clinics and what Jim Harbaugh will be working on this month.

- Michigan basketball issues 00:00-6:01

- Jett shirt 6:02-8:34

- Dickinson stuff 8:35-16:50

- Scar's Super Bowl victory lap 16:51-23:50

- What will U-M take away from Sunday 23:51-27:26

- Schemy Schembechler 27:27-31:43

- High school & college football clinics 31:44-35:52

- Jim Harbaugh 35:53-46:58

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}