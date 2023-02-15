Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Scarcelli on football's offseason
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins today's pod/V-cast. A general thought or two on what has cost Michigan basketball the most this year to be in the position that they are. Also, what did we make of the Jett T-shirt & Dickinson ski mask situations last night? Scar recommended taking a bunch of Jalen Hurts prop bets in the Super Bowl and he reminds everyone of the advice. What will the U-M staff take away from watching the Super Bowl? Scar also gives his opinion on the possibility of Schemy Schembechler helping the Michigan football team, high school/college football clinics and what Jim Harbaugh will be working on this month.
- Michigan basketball issues 00:00-6:01
- Jett shirt 6:02-8:34
- Dickinson stuff 8:35-16:50
- Scar's Super Bowl victory lap 16:51-23:50
- What will U-M take away from Sunday 23:51-27:26
- Schemy Schembechler 27:27-31:43
- High school & college football clinics 31:44-35:52
- Jim Harbaugh 35:53-46:58
