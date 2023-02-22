M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks about Michigan football for an hour. Football terminology is kicked around out of the gate. The scenarios surrounding Michigan's co-DC interviewing with the Eagles are next up for discussion. Feedback questions and answers about rotating the o-line, going back to Baltimore for a defensive coach & when has Michigan football been in a better place? Scarcelli then gives the position group that he will be watching the most this spring. Rule changes in CFB & transfer portal chemistry are talked about late in the show.

- Chris Partridge 00:00-3:40

- Jesse Minter 3:41-15:40

- Rotate offensive lines? 15:41-18:58

- Going back to the Ravens 18:59-24:17

- When has U-M been sitting better than they are now 24:18-28:50

- Players and positions to watch for spring 28:51-36:57

- Rule changes 36:58-46:30

- Transfer portal chemistry 46:31-57:02