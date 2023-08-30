News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Scarcelli previews East Carolina

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the pod/V-cast to discuss what he's thining about ahead of Saturday's opener versus ECU. Scar touches on the absence of Jim Harbaugh, recruiting, revenue sharing and provides a pick of the week. Scar also looks at some video of East Carolina and tells us what to expect from the Pirates on Saturday.

Breakdown

Chris Partridge 00:00-:20

Open :21-3:32

Interim coaches 3:33-14:17

Feedback 14:18-27:08

Revenue sharing 27:13-31:06

What to look forward to Saturday 31:07-36:14

ECU film 36:15-44:00

Pick of the week 44:01-46:36

