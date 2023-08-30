Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Jim Scarcelli previews East Carolina
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the pod/V-cast to discuss what he's thining about ahead of Saturday's opener versus ECU. Scar touches on the absence of Jim Harbaugh, recruiting, revenue sharing and provides a pick of the week. Scar also looks at some video of East Carolina and tells us what to expect from the Pirates on Saturday.
Breakdown
Chris Partridge 00:00-:20
Open :21-3:32
Interim coaches 3:33-14:17
Feedback 14:18-27:08
Revenue sharing 27:13-31:06
What to look forward to Saturday 31:07-36:14
ECU film 36:15-44:00
Pick of the week 44:01-46:36
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram