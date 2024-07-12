Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: July mindset

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan's mindset in mid-July. Recruiting, Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach, keys for July and keys for the upcoming season.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-10:47

Recruiting 10:48-15:38

Salary cap NIL? 15:39-28:30

Sherrone Moore as head coach 28:31-40:12

Three keys for July 40:13-43:31

Three keys for season 43:32-50:43

Feedback 50:44-55:08

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement