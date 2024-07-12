M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss Michigan's mindset in mid-July. Recruiting, Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach, keys for July and keys for the upcoming season.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-10:47

Recruiting 10:48-15:38

Salary cap NIL? 15:39-28:30

Sherrone Moore as head coach 28:31-40:12

Three keys for July 40:13-43:31

Three keys for season 43:32-50:43

Feedback 50:44-55:08