M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh 00:00-:51

- Open :52-2:00

- On UM win 2:00-19:00

- On I-U 19:01-22:03

- Paul Chryst 22:04-29:04

- Telestrator 29:05-55:14

- FInal thoughts on Iowa 55:15-103:35