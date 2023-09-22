Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to beating Rutgers
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan vs. Rutgers tomorrow at noon. Here's the latest on what to expect from the Wolverines as they open the conference season. Also, a look at the great day of college football on tap, what MSU will do with its heading coaching position and is OSU going to lose at ND?
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-6:20UM/RU 6:21-26:02
- Things to look for 26:03-56:40
- Tomorrow all day long 56:41-1:10:04
---
