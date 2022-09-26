Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Likes and dislikes from Maryland win
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Gus Johnson 00:00-:20
- Feelings on game :21-9:42
- JJ McCarthy 9:43-12:46
- Likes 12:47-16:05
- Dislikes 16:06-22:22
- McCarthy's game 22:23-23:35
- McCarthy video 23:36-28:37
- Harbaugh & McCarthy 28:38-31:40
- Feedback on defense, offense and replays 31:41-37:22
- Need a game like this 37:23-51:16
- Being too critical of McCarthy 51:17-105:14