M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Urban Meyer possibly interested in the MSU football opening? How would Michigan deal with Meyer in East Lansing? A preview of Michigan and Minnesota for this Saturday night with a few key stats that look good for the Wolverines. Also, the possibility of playing a tough schedule next year and thoughts on what Donovan Edwards had to say about his 'slow' start.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:30

Little Brown Jug preview 1:31-7:07

Meyer & MSU 7:08-21:39

UM '24 schedule 21:40-38:05

Donovan Edwards 38:06-42:57

Feedback 42:38-102:27