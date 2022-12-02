Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Lloyd Carr joins the show
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- JJ McCarthy 00:00-:20
- Open :21-4:20
- Lloyd Carr 4:21-21:30
- How far can UM go without Corum 21:31-27:43
- UM depth 27:44-32:23
- Corum news reaction 32:24-42:33
- JJ McCarthy 42:34-55:24
- Games to watch & Mazi Smith situation 55:25-59:05
---
