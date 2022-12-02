News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Lloyd Carr joins the show

Josh Henschke
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- JJ McCarthy 00:00-:20

- Open :21-4:20

- Lloyd Carr 4:21-21:30

- How far can UM go without Corum 21:31-27:43

- UM depth 27:44-32:23

- Corum news reaction 32:24-42:33

- JJ McCarthy 42:34-55:24

- Games to watch & Mazi Smith situation 55:25-59:05

---

