Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Locked and loaded two-deep
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he thinks of a proposed UM two deep to start the season.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:11
Big Ten 2:12-14:54
Feedback 14:55-23:08
Wink 23:09-29:48
Two-deep defense 29:49-42:03
Two-deep offense 42:04-53:32
Season opener 53:33-1:05:15
---
