M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he thinks of a proposed UM two deep to start the season.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:11

Big Ten 2:12-14:54

Feedback 14:55-23:08

Wink 23:09-29:48

Two-deep defense 29:49-42:03

Two-deep offense 42:04-53:32

Season opener 53:33-1:05:15