M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Jim Scarcelli joins the podcast today and gives his thoughts on Jalen Carter being charged with racing in the fatal crash surrounding Georgia Football. It's March and the lead Michigan story of the day is how well Michigan basketball will fare this month. It's on to spring football where Scar tells the audience why there won't be as many jump balls this year against UM. Also, discussed today by Scarcelli is the UM offensive line competition in spring. Other things that are hit on are Deion Sanders' recent comments on what kind of player he's recruiting to Colorado. Also, Nick Saban is hiring coaches from Alabama's rivals. Both guys have an opinion on potential scheduling for Michigan in the future.

- Ernest Hausmann 00:00-2:30

- Jalen Carter 2:31-15:06

- Michigan basketball 15:07-21:33

- Spring football news 21:34-28:30

- Deion Sanders 28:31-35:04

- Michigan's offensive line 35:05-43:10

- Nick Saban hires & TCU semi-final 43:11-46:25

- Big Ten scheduling next year and beyond 46:26-58:30