Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Memorial Day special
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Hope you are having a meaningful Memorial Day. Today on the pod I ask the question, "What do you think of Jim Harbaugh?" Also, look at UM's depth at corner and the possiblity of adding to the team via the transfer portal. I talk about where Tennessee transfer portal forward Olivier Nkamhaoua has been and where he's going. Former Wolverine Duncan Robinson with a big chance to contribute to the Miami Heat in Game 7 tonight at Boston.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:20
Josh Wallace 2:21-9:43
What do you think of Jim Harbaugh 9:44-25:31
Olivier Nkamhoua 25:32-29:38
Harbaugh 25:32-56:55
Duncan Robinson 56:56-103:57
---
