News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Memorial Day special

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Hope you are having a meaningful Memorial Day. Today on the pod I ask the question, "What do you think of Jim Harbaugh?" Also, look at UM's depth at corner and the possiblity of adding to the team via the transfer portal. I talk about where Tennessee transfer portal forward Olivier Nkamhaoua has been and where he's going. Former Wolverine Duncan Robinson with a big chance to contribute to the Miami Heat in Game 7 tonight at Boston.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:20

Josh Wallace 2:21-9:43

What do you think of Jim Harbaugh 9:44-25:31

Olivier Nkamhoua 25:32-29:38

Harbaugh 25:32-56:55

Duncan Robinson 56:56-103:57

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}