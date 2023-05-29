M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Hope you are having a meaningful Memorial Day. Today on the pod I ask the question, "What do you think of Jim Harbaugh?" Also, look at UM's depth at corner and the possiblity of adding to the team via the transfer portal. I talk about where Tennessee transfer portal forward Olivier Nkamhaoua has been and where he's going. Former Wolverine Duncan Robinson with a big chance to contribute to the Miami Heat in Game 7 tonight at Boston.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:20

Josh Wallace 2:21-9:43

What do you think of Jim Harbaugh 9:44-25:31

Olivier Nkamhoua 25:32-29:38

Harbaugh 25:32-56:55

Duncan Robinson 56:56-103:57