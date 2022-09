M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- How will McCarthy handle his first start 00:00-21:05

- Iowa focus 21:06-27:10

- Iowa City voodoo 27:11-31:51

- Feel on injuries 31:52-34:00

- JJ reading the defense 34:01-41:08

- Prediction 41:09-47:00