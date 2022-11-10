Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Michigan's to-do list for Nebraska
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Open & Nebraska DC Bill Bush 00:00-5:00
- Michigan vs Nebraska 5:01-9:30
- UM stats 9:31-17:27
- UM to-do list 17:28-27:24
- UM handling Corum 27:25-30:27
- Losing coaches to other teams this year 30:28-32:55
- Feedback: People that thought UM was this good & transfer portal 32:56-36:50
- JJ and the passing game 36:51-46:15
- Feedback: Gameplan, Harbaugh & JJ, weather in Columbus on 11-25, Ohio State fans 46:16-56:55